RHP Williams Perez struggled with wildness for five innings. The rookie allowed four runs on five hits and five walks, with five strikeouts but received no decision. It was the first time in four starts that he allowed more than one run. He has totaled nine walks in his last two starts.

RHP Julio Teheran (4-2, 4.87) will try to find the consistency that has eluded him. After allowing one run in seven innings against the Brewers on May 21, Teheran has allowed 11 runs over 10 1/3 innings over his two previous starts. Teheran is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in four career appearances, three starts, against Pittsburgh and beat the Pirates 6-2 in Atlanta on Aug. 24, 2014.

OF Joey Terdoslavich was activated from the disabled list. He missed the first 53 games after spraining his left wrist in an unusual unassisted double play on March 21 in spring training. He played nine rehab games for three different minor league teams and hit .310 (9-for-29) with four doubles.

2B Jace Peterson was out of the lineup on Friday with soreness in his left hand. He felt discomfort between his thumb and index finger. Peterson, who is hitting .262, has been the team’s everyday leadoff hitter since May 15. He is not expected to play Saturday and is listed as day-to-day.

CF Cameron Maybin had his second consecutive three-hit game. He has five multi-hit games over the last seven and has 10 for the season. Maybin batted leadoff in place of ailing 2B Jace Peterson and stole his eighth base. Maybin lifted his batting average to .280.

OF Eric Young Jr. was designated for assignment. In 35 games, Young was batting .169 with three stolen bases. He had been primarily used as a pinch hitter for the last month after Cameron Maybin earned the everyday starting job in center field.