RHP Julio Teheran faced just two batters over the minimum through seven innings Saturday against the Pirates, but he ended up with a no-decision. He left after allowing a pair of one-out singles in the eighth, and reliever Jim Johnson gave up a tying two-run single. The only real damage off Teheran was a two-run homer by Andrew McCutchen in the fourth inning. Teheran allowed five hits, walked none and struck out five, and he tied his season high with 103 pitches.

C Christian Bethancourt had the first homer and first walk-off hit of his career, connecting on the first pitch from Pirates RHP Vance Worley in the ninth inning Saturday. The rookie is the first Braves player whose initial homer was a game-ender since Mark DeRosa connected in 2001, according to STATS, LLC. Bethancourt had three hits in the game, pushing his average up to .205.

LHP Alex Wood takes a three-game winning streak into his start against the Pirates in Atlanta on Sunday. He allowed just one run in each of the three starts. He worked eight innings in his last game at Arizona after going seven innings at Miami and then seven at Dodger Stadium. Wood has made seven of his 10 starts on the road, going 4-0 with a 2.17 ERA. He is 0-2 with a 6.19 ERA at home. Wood was 0-1 in two starts against the Pirates last year but had a 2.63 ERA.

INF Juan Uribe, filling in for Jace Peterson, started his first game at second base Saturday since he played there 18 times for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2011. He had played his first eight games for the Braves at third after appearing in 31 games at third with the Dodgers this season. Uribe was 1-for-4 and has a six-game hitting streak during which he is 8-for-23 (.348).

RHP Peter Moylan, trying to make a comeback after his second Tommy John elbow surgery, pitched his second scoreless inning for Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday. He was signed in March to serve as pitching coach this summer for Danville in the rookie Appalachian League if is arm didn’t respond. Moylan, 36, made his first appearance for Gwinnett on Wednesday. He has allowed one hit and walked three in two innings.