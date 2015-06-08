RHP Shelby Miller tries to bounce back from his first rough outing for the Braves as he faces San Diego in Atlanta on Monday. He lasted just 4 1/3 innings at Arizona on Tuesday, giving up four runs while yielding six hits and walking six. Even with the bad outing, Miller is 5-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 11 starts. He faced the Padres four times while with St. Louis, going 1-1 with a 4.79 ERA.

LHP Alex Wood had his three-game winning streak snapped Sunday, his outing against Pittsburgh ended after five innings when he was ejected by home plate umpire Mark Carlson. He gave up three runs in the inning, the troubled beginning when he walked Pirates starter Gerrit Cole on a close 3-2 pitch. Wood allowed seven hits, walked just Cole and struck out five. He is 4-0 on the road and 0-3 at home this season.

2B Jace Peterson returned to the lineup Sunday against the Pirates after missing two games following a cortisone injection Thursday to ease the pain in his bruised left thumb. He finished 1-for-4 and was thrown out trying to steal after a leadoff walk. The hand had been bothering Peterson for several weeks.

OF/3B Kelly Johnson, on the disabled list since mid-May with a right oblique strain, will begin a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Despite the stint on the DL, Johnson is second on the Braves with his six homers and has 18 RBIs in 28 games. He was batting .259 when he tweaked his side at Cincinnati on May 14.

CF Cameron Maybin went 3-for-5 on Sunday to finish the weekend series against the Pirates 8-for-14. Since the start of May, he is hitting .339 (38-for-112) with 21 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Maybin’s average is up to .296.