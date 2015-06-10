RHP Williams Perez hopes to bounce back against the Padres on Wednesday after taking a step back in his previous start after two impressive outings. The rookie walked five and gave up four runs in five innings against Pittsburgh in a no-decision. Perez had worked six and seven innings in his previous two starts, picking up his first major league win at San Francisco by blanking the Giants in four hits.

RHP Cody Martin was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday after he gave up two 11th-inning runs in a loss San Diego the night before. He allowed 11 hits and nine earned runs over five innings in his last seven appearances for the Braves. Martin, 25, appeared in 21 games and was 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA.

OF Joey Terdoslavich hit the first homer of his major league career leading off the eighth inning as a pinch hitter to break a tie against San Diego and complete the Braves’ comeback in the 6-5 victory. It was just his fourth at-bat of the season after spending two months on the disabled list and he had been hitless previously. Terdoslavich, whose roster spot is in jeopardy, had 79 at-bats for the Braves in 2013 and 10 last season. He is the first Brave since Freddie Freeman in 2010 to hit his first homer as a pinch hitter.

OF/3B Kelly Johnson, on the disabled list since mid-May with a right oblique strain, is expected to be activated no later than Thursday. He played left field in his second rehab game with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday and had a two-run triple. Despite the stint on the DL, Johnson is second on the Braves with his six homers and has 18 RBIs in 28 games. He was batting .259 when he tweaked his side at Cincinnati on May 14.