RHP Williams Perez (2-0) retired the last eight batters he faced and struck out five against the Padres on Wednesday. He allowed only one unearned runs and four hits in seven innings. In five starts since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, the right-hander has allowed one or fewer runs four times and lowered his ERA to 1.80 as a starting pitcher. Perez also singled and scored a run.

RHP Julio Teheran (4-2, 4.87) is seeking his first victory since May 21. He’s 0-1 over his last three starts. Teheran allowed four runs in 7 1/3 innings in his last start against the Pirates, but was victimized by Atlanta’s shaky bullpen. Teheran is 2-1 with a 5.79 in three career starts against the Padres.

OF Joey Terdoslavich was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Terdoslavich was 1-for-4 since activated on June 5, including a game-winning home run on June 9 against San Diego. Terdoslavich injured his left wrist on a sparking defensive play toward the end of spring training and missed 53 games.

SS Andrelton Simmons has hit into a league-leading 13 double plays. His streak of 22 games without grounding into a double play was the longest of the season, but ended in the fourth inning on Wednesday.

LF Kelly Johnson was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday and inserted in the starting lineup. He went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and raised his average to .282. It was his second three-hit performance of the season. Johnson had been on the DL with a right oblique strain since May 15 and missed 24 games.

RHP Jim Johnson earned his third save with a perfect ninth inning on Wednesday. It was the 127th save of his career, ninth most among active pitchers. It was the third straight game in which Johnson has pitched, but manager Fredi Gonzalez didn’t want to go back to closer Jason Grilli for the third straight night. Gonzalez said Johnson would not be available on Thursday.