1B Freddie Freeman was 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs on Thursday against the Padres. He is batting .375 (15-for-40) with four homers and 11 RBIs in 10 games this month. The homer was his 11th and he is hitting .304 with 37 RBIs.

LHP Alex Wood tries to stay perfect on the road as the Braves open a three-game series against the Mets on Friday in New York. He is 4-0 with a 2.15 ERA in seven starts away from Atlanta, but 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA at home. Wood lost to Pittsburgh at home last Sunday and was ejected after a three-run fifth inning for complaining about balls and strikes. He has won his past three road starts, posting a 1.23 ERA.

LHP Dana Eveland, who has appeared in 144 major league games, was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and walked the only batter he faced against the Padres. He made just one relief appearance with Gwinnett, retiring five straight batters and striking three of them out. Eveland, 31, opted out of his minor league deal with Boston after posting a 1.54 ERA in 16 games with Triple-A Pawtucket and signed with the Braves. He had a 2.63 ERA in 30 relief appearances for the New York Mets last year.

RHP Trevor Cahill was designated for assignment on Thursday after going 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA in three starts and 12 relief appearances. He was acquired from Arizona just before the start of the season and the Braves are paying $5.5 million of his $12 million salary. Cahill, 27, was 18-8 with a 2.97 ERA with Oakland in 2010, but has been in decline since. He was 3-12 with a 5.61 ERA for Arizona last season.

OF Eric Young Jr., designated for assignment by the Braves on June 5, was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. In 35 games, Young was batting .169 with three stolen bases. He was primarily used as a pinch hitter for the last month after Cameron Maybin earned the everyday starting job in center field.