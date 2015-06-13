RHP Shelby Miller will look to continue his breakout season when he takes the mound for the Braves on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Miller didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Monday, when he gave up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings in the Braves’ 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. The no-decision extended Miller’s winless streak to four starts, a stretch in which he is 0-1 despite a 2.96 ERA. He hasn’t won since May 17, when he carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning before settling for a two-hit shutout in a 6-0 victory over the Miami Marlins. Entering play Friday, Miller ranked second in the National League in ERA at 1.84 and led the NL shutouts (two) and fewest hits allowed per nine innings (6.0). Miller is 0-1 with a 2.63 ERA in three appearances (two starts) against the Mets. He will be facing the Mets for the first time since June 12, 2013, when he took the defeat for the St. Louis Cardinals after allowing four runs over six innings in a 5-1 loss at Citi Field.

1B Freddie Freeman reached base in each of his final four plate appearances in Friday’s 5-3 loss to the Mets. After grounding out in the first, Freeman singled for the Braves’ first hit in the fourth, drew an intentional walk in the fifth and coaxed free passes in the seventh and ninth. But Freeman never got beyond first base thanks to the struggles of RF Nick Markakis, who went 0-for-5 batting behind Freeman. The three walks tied a career high for Freeman, who has reached base in 33 of his last 37 games. Freeman leads the Braves in all three Triple Crown categories this season with a .306 average, 11 homers and 37 RBIs.

LHP Alex Wood took the loss Friday, when he gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out six over 6 1/3 innings as the Braves fell to the Mets, 5-3. Wood’s unearned run was a result of a throwing error he made trying to pick off Mets LF John Mayberry at second base in the sixth. Wood did help his own cause in the fifth, when he had an RBI fielder’s choice to pull the Braves within 3-2. He is 4-4 this year with a 3.56 ERA in 12 starts.

RF Nick Markakis had a night to forget Thursday, when he went 0-for-5 and stranded nine baserunners in the Braves’ 5-3 loss to the Mets. Markakis flew out with a runner on first in the fourth, grounded out to leave the bases loaded in the fifth, hit into a run-scoring double play with the bases loaded in the seventh and ended the game in the ninth by hitting into a double play with the bases loaded. The rough night dropped Markakis’ overall batting average to .298. He has no homers, 17 RBIs and a .392 on-base percentage in 60 games.