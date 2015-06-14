RHP Williams Perez earned his first save Saturday, when he worked around a pair of singles to close out the Braves’ 5-3, 11-inning win over the Mets. Perez gave up hits to the first two batters, OF Darrell Ceciliani and 2B Dilson Herrera, before he got PH John Mayberry to line into a double play and retired CF Juan Lagares on a fielder’s choice grounder. Perez, who was thrust into action because RHPs David Aardsma and Brandon Cunniff were unavailable due to recent workloads, is the Braves’ scheduled starter Monday against the Boston Red Sox. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he would make a final decision Sunday. Perez is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in eight games (five starts) for the Braves this season.

1B Freddie Freeman continued his mastery of the Mets on Saturday, when he hit a solo homer in the first inning and delivered the game-tying RBI single in the ninth inning of the Braves’ 5-3, 11-inning victory. Freeman is hitting .301 in 299 career at-bats against the Mets and has more homers (15) and RBIs (62) against the Mets than against any other team. He finished 2-for-6 Saturday and is hitting .307 this season with 12 homers and 39 RBIs.

2B Andrelton Simmons tied a career high with four hits in the Braves’ 5-3, 11-inning win over the Mets. Simmons walked leading off the third before singling in each of his final four at-bats. His 11th-inning single began the winning rally that was capped by a two-run single by CF Cameron Maybin. It was the second four-hit game in the majors for Simmons, who also had four hits against the Cincinnati Reds on May 8, 2012. The big day lifted Simmons’ average from .264 to .276. He has three homers and 27 RBIs in 62 games.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz will look to bounce back from a pair of rough starts when he takes the mound Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Foltynewicz didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Tuesday, when he gave up five runs on 12 hits and one walk over 5 2/3 innings in the Braves’ 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres. In his last two starts, Foltynewicz has given up 10 runs (nine earned) on 20 hits over 11 1/3 innings, a span in which his ERA has risen from 3.96 to 4.72. Foltynewicz will be making his second career appearance and first start against the Mets. He gave up three runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief vs. the Mets on Sept. 28.

C A.J. Pierzynski reached a career milestone Saturday, when he caught his 1,800th major-league game. Pierzynski went 0-for-5 and caught all 11 innings in the Braves’ 5-3 win. He is the only active player to catch in at least 1,800 games and is the 13th all-time. Pierzynski is just six games behind Rick Ferrell for 12th place and 18 games behind Lance Parrish for 11th. The Braves are the seventh team for Pierzynski, who is batting .273 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 39 games this season.