RHP Williams Perez will look to earn a win just two days after he earned a save when he takes the mound for the Braves on Monday night in the opener of a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Perez recorded his first major league save Saturday, when he allowed two hits in a scoreless inning to close out the Braves’ 5-3, 11-inning win over the New York Mets. It was his second professional save and first since June 23, 2012, when he was pitching for rookie-level Danville. Perez earned the win in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings as the Braves beat the San Diego Padres, 4-1. He has never faced the Red Sox.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz continued to struggle Sunday, when he was staked to a four-run lead in the third and a five-run lead in the fourth yet was chased in the fifth inning of what turned out to be a 10-8 loss to the Mets. Foltynewicz took the mound in the third with a 5-1 lead but gave up a two-run single to SS Wilmer Flores. The Astros scored three times in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 8-3 before Foltynewicz gave up solo homers to Mets LF Darrell Ceciliani and 2B Dilson Herrera. In the fifth, Foltynewicz gave up a one-out single to 1B Lucas Duda before being pulled for RHP Brandon Cunniff, who gave up a two-run homer to C Travis d‘Arnaud. Overall on Sunday, Foltynewicz was charged with six runs (five earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out three. In his last three starts, Foltynewicz has given up 16 runs (14 earned) on 29 hits over 15 2/3 innings as his seasonal ERA has soared from 3.96 to 5.19.

2B Jace Peterson came within a triple of the cycle Sunday, when he went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored in the Braves’ 10-8 loss to the Mets. Peterson singled and scored in the first, hit a three-run homer in the second and doubled and scored in the fourth. But he fell short of the seventh cycle in franchise history when he flew out in his final two at-bats. The three hits and three runs tied career highs for Peterson, who also had three hits and three runs against the San Francisco Giants on May 30. Peterson has hit in eight straight games, during which he is batting .400 (14-of-35) to raise his overall average from .262 to .285. He has two homers and 27 RBIs in 207 at-bats.

INF/OF Kelly Johnson produced his second three-hit game in the last four games on Sunday, when he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored in the Braves’ 10-8 loss to the Mets. Johnson doubled and scored in the second before delivering RBI singles in the third and fourth innings as the Braves jumped out to an 8-3 lead. He also had three hits against the San Diego Padres on Thursday. The three-hit game Sunday was the 53rd of Johnson’s career. He is hitting .281 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 96 at-bats this season.