RHP Williams Perez rose to the occasion once again Monday in the Braves’ 4-2 win over the Red Sox. The rookie didn’t give up an earned run for the second consecutive start, and he is now one of only five major league pitchers without a loss in five-plus starts this season. The 24-year-old, who also pitched an inning of relief Saturday, allowed five hits, all singles, and had two walks and two strikeouts in six innings. “I’ve just been impressed with the young man, just with the way he’s carried himself,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He knows how to pitch.”

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits in 7 1/3 innings for a 6.14 ERA in four major league relief outings earlier this year. Marimon was 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA in nine games (eight starts) for Gwinnett.

C Ryan Lavarnway had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace C Christian Bethancourt, but he did not play Monday. Lavarnway is joining his second team this season after batting .107 (3-for-28) in 10 game with the Orioles to start the year.

C Christian Bethancourt was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after a rough start to the season. The struggling prospect hit .208 with a homer and nine RBIs in 29 games this year.

OF Todd Cunningham was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for RHP Sugar Ray Marimon. Cunningham hit .239 (17-for-71) with no home runs and four RBIs in 26 games for Atlanta.

C A.J. Pierzynski was not as fortunate as teammate Jonny Gomes, as the veteran backstop was serenaded with boos in his first game back in Boston since the Red Sox cut ties with him after 72 games in 2014. Pierzynski had a rough go in Boston, but he isn’t holding any grudges. “A.J. has fond memories here,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I know he didn’t finish the way he wanted to finish here, but he always had good things to say about this place.”

LF Jonny Gomes was cheered while going 0-for-3 in his return to Fenway Park. The former Red Sox fan favorite played 1 1/2 seasons in Boston, and he hit a big three-run home run in a 4-2 win in Game 4 of the 2013 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. “I’ve been in a couple organizations, and I always thought that it was cool when an opposing player comes back, you get the standing ovation,” Gomes said. “It’s pretty cool that the fans appreciate you, and obviously these are pretty knowledgeable fans.”

RF Nick Markakis recorded his 23rd multi-hit game of the year, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Markakis also extended his errorless streak, which began in 2012, to 390 games -- two shy of major leagues’ all-time mark for an outfielder, set by Darren Lewis.