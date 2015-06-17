INF Freddie Freeman is now the owner of Atlanta’s longest hitting streak, as the first baseman collected a hit for the sixth consecutive game in Tuesday’s loss. Freeman has been swinging a hot bat as of late, driving in 18 runs in his last 18 games. The corner infielder has hit safely in his last nine games at American League ballparks dating back to Aug. 6, 2014.

RHP Julio Teheran couldn’t get over the hump Tuesday as late burst of offense from the Boston Red Sox bats knocked him out of the game in the seventh inning of an eventual 9-4 loss. The right-hander fell to 4-3, surrendering a career-high 13 hits and coughing up six earned runs on 13 hits and a walk. “It seems like he needs to do something against those left-handed hitters; they’re just wearing him out,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I don’t know if he’s just leaving balls over the plate. He’s got to find something to do to equalize it a little bit.”

INF Andrelton Simmons was given a day off Tuesday after taking a pitch to the hand Monday. Simmons was officially day-to-day with a sore right hand and has said he is eager to get back in the lineup. This season, the shortstop is batting .267 with three home runs and 27 RBIs.

INF Jace Peterson went hitless in five at-bats Tuesday as he watched his career-best nine-game hitting streak come to an end. Still, the second baseman’s numbers at the plate this season are impressive, as he is batting .278 (60-for-216) and has two home runs and 28 RBIs.

OF Nick Markakis drove in his third run in as many games, but more importantly, the right fielder extended his errorless streak to 391 games -- one shy of MLB’s record for an outfielder, set by Darren Lewis. Markakis will look to tie the record at home Wednesday against Boston.