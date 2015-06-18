RHP Shelby Miller will try to pick up his first victory since he came within one out of a no-hitter at Miami on May 17 when he faces the Red Sox on Thursday. He is 0-1 with a 3.23 ERA in his past five starts. Miller has faced Boston just once. That was with St. Louis last season, when he worked seven innings in a no-decision. Miller allowed four

1B Freddie Freeman left Wednesday’s game after the sixth and had a cortisone shot in his right wrist. He will miss Thursday’s game.

C Christian Bethancourt was 5-for-10 in his first two games with Triple-A Gwinnett after being sent down by the Braves. He had two hits Wednesday and three on Monday. Bethancourt, 23, was expected to be Atlanta’s regular catcher this season, but lost playing time to veteran A.J. Pierzynski. Bethancourt hit .208 in 27 games and had four passed ball in his last five games.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz, who had struggled in his past three starts, was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. He was 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA in nine starts after opening the season with Gwinnett. Foltynewicz, 23, was acquired from Houston as part of the Evan Gattis trade over the winter. “Sometimes you’ve got to take a step back to take a step forward,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I told him ‘We’re going to see you again before the season is over.'”

SS Daniel Castro was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday and had a pinch-hit single against the Red Sox in his first major league at-bat. He had a .286 batting average in 32 games for the G-Braves after hitting .389 in 23 games with Double-A Mississippi. Castro, 22, has never played in the majors and was called up to serve as infield insurance with Andrelton Simmons nursing a bruised hand.

RF Nick Markakis tied the major-league record for outfielders with his 392nd consecutive errorless game Wednesday.

SS Pedro Ciriaco had his second straight multi-hit game on Wednesday filling in for Andrelton Simmons. He was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs after getting two hits the day before against the Red Sox, one of his former teams. Ciriaco is batting .279 with eight RBIs in 43 at-bats.