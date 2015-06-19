RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Marimon was recalled Tuesday and pitched in one game during his latest major league stint, allowing three runs on four hits in one inning Tuesday against Boston. In five appearances for Atlanta this year, Marimon is 0-1 with an 8.64 ERA.

RHP Shelby Miller allowed four runs Thursday against Boston, but three were unearned. Miller struck out four and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He has gone six starts without a win, the last coming in the near no-hitter against Miami on May 17. He has one win over his past eight starts despite a 2.24 ERA during that stretch.

1B Freddie Freeman sat out with a sore right wrist. It ended a stretch of 234 consecutive games played, which was the longest active streak in the major leagues. He injured the wrist on an awkward swing Saturday and aggravated it Wednesday against the Red Sox. Freeman was given a shot in the wrist and is listed as day-to-day.

OF Eury Perez was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and immediately placed in the starting lineup in left field. He went 1-for-4. The team was short in the outfield with Jonny Gomes nursing a tweaked quad and regular LF Kelly Johnson filling in at first base while Freddie Freeman is day-to-day with a sprained right wrist. Perez, claimed off waivers from the Yankees in the offseason, was hitting .296 with two homers and 28 stolen bases for Gwinnett.

SS Andrelton Simmons, who did not play Tuesday and Wednesday due to a sore right hand, was back in the lineup Thursday. He went 0-for-4.

RHP Matt Wisler will make his big league debut Friday when he starts for the Braves against the Mets.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz, optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday, will start for Gwinnett on Friday. In nine major league starts, the rookie was 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA. He had 48 strikeouts in 52 innings. “We still feel like he’s a top-of-the-rotation pitcher,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

SS Daniel Castro was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett after a one-day stay with Atlanta. Castro made his debut Wednesday as a pinch hitter and delivered a single in his lone at-bat.

RF Nick Markakis set a major league record among outfielders Thursday by playing in his 393rd consecutive game without committing an error. The streak dates back to Aug. 11, 2012. The previous record was set by Darren Lewis from 1990-94.

CF Cameron Maybin had two hits and is batting .388 (26-for-67) in 15 games in June. He has nine multi-hit games this month and has nine runs. In 58 games overall this year, he is batting .300 with five homers and 33 RBIs.