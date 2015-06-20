FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Williams Perez (3-0, 2.29) did not allow a run over six innings in his last start, two days after he earned a save in an 11-inning game. Only one other pitcher has earned two wins as a starter and a save in a six-game period. Perez will be making his seventh career start. He pitched one inning of relief against the Mets this season and allowed two hits and no runs.

1B Freddie Freeman missed his second straight start with a sore right wrist. Freeman could be back in the lineup Saturday, but no later than Sunday.

SS Andrelton Simmons broke an 0-for-12 streak with a single in the second. He was 2-for-3, including a double, and was robbed of another hit when Mets SS Wilmer Flores made a great play on him.

RHP Matt Wisler won his major league debut by throwing eight innings and allowing only one run. The only other Atlanta rookie to do that was John Smoltz in 1988. Wisler did not walk a batter, the first Atlanta rookie to ever pitch eight walk-free innings.

CF Jace Peterson was 2-for-3 and drove in the winning runs with a two-run double on Friday. Over his last 20 games, the rookie is hitting .341 (28-for-82). His batting average improved to .284.

RHP Jason Grilli struck out two batters and recorded his 19th save on Friday. Grilli pitched around an error to save the game for rookie Matt Wisler. He’s allowed only one earned run and struck out 14 over his last 11 outings.

RHP Trevor Cahill was released Friday. He had been designated for assignment on June 11 after going 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA in three starts and 12 relief appearances.

