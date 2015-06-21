RHP Williams Perez wasn’t sharp but improved to 4-0 with a win on Saturday. Perez allowed four runs, five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. He threw 100 pitches and at one point retired 13 of 14 batters. Perez became the team’s first starter to win his first four career decisions since Tommy Hanson went 5-0 to start in 2009.

RHP Julio Teheran (4-3, 5.07) has been a different pitcher at Turner Field. Teheran is 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA in six starts at Turner Field, but is 1-3 with a 7.17 ERA in eight road starts. In his last start in Boston, Teheran allowed three runs in the sixth to let the game get away. He pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on 13 hits, with three strikeouts. Five starts have passed since his last win, which came on May 21.

SS Andrelton Simmons was 4-for-4 with two runs and one RBI on Saturday. It was the second four-hit effort of the season for Simmons. He’s 6-for-9 in the series against the Mets and improved his average to .279.

2B Jace Peterson started his 34th game in the leadoff spot and walked twice, scored once, stole a base and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Since Peterson was moved to the leadoff spot, the Braves have scored 150 times, the third most in the National League during that span.

RF Jason Grilli picked up his 20th save on Saturday. He became the 16th pitcher in Atlanta history to reach 20 saves. He’s the sixth to hit 20 saves prior to the All-Star Game.

C A.J. Pierzynski had three hits, including a double and a triple, and scored three runs on Saturday. Pierzynski was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple. He flew out to center field in his final at-bat as he fell just short of the cycle. Pierzynski, 38, became the oldest Atlanta player to triple since Chipper Jones did it in 2011 at age 39.