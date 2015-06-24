RHP Shelby Miller has an ERA of 0.74 in four career starts against the Nationals, whom he will face on Wednesday. He has allowed just one earned run in two of his last three starts. Miller is 0-0 with an ERA of 0.75 in two starts in his career against Washington, allowing just eight hits with 14 strikeouts in 12 innings. Miller is 31-21 with an ERA of 3.07 in his career in 83 games, with 77 starts. He beat the Nationals, 4-1, on Sept. 25, 2013 while pitching for St. Louis.

1B Freddie Freeman was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a wrist contusion. He is hitting .299 with 12 homers and 41 RBIs and has been a thorn in the side of the Nationals the past few years. “We will be creative,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said of being without Freeman.

OF Eury Perez, a former Nationals reserve, was called up from Triple-A last week and was in the starting lineup on Tuesday at Washington as the left fielder. Perez had a double in the fifth with one out but was stranded as starter Stephen Strasburg got out of the inning after walking pitcher Alex Wood following the double to Perez.

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich was called up from Triple-A on Tuesday as 1B Freddie Freeman was put on the disabled list with a sore wrist. Terdoslavich was with the Braves in early June and was a pinch-hitter in four games. He grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth Tuesday against Drew Storen.

LHP Alex Wood made the start on Tuesday in Washington after a rain delay of 2 hours, 12 minutes. He gave up 10 hits but nine of them were singles and he gave up three runs but no more than one in a frame in the 3-1 loss. “I think he pitched good; he gave us seven innings. He gave us a chance to win it,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Wood. “He is going to get the (loss) and Strasburg is going to get the (win). In the back of my mind I thought he pitched better than Strasburg. Obviously he got deeper in the game with his pitch count and Stephen didn‘t. That is baseball.”

OF Nick Markakis had three hits Tuesday -- all singles. He hit third in the order and lifted his average to .300.