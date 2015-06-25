RHP Shelby Miller has an ERA of 0.74 in four career starts against the Nationals, whom he faced on Wednesday. He went seven innings and gave up one run -- on an RBI bloop single to right by Bryce Harper. “Shelby was tremendous,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He was tremendous. He really was. And we battled, our offense, we got a lot of people on base. We did a nice job against their closer in the ninth inning. We just didn’t get it done.”

OF Eury Perez, a former Nationals reserve, started in left for the second game in a row on Wednesday against his former team. He was 1-for-4 and is hitting .286.

1B Joey Terdoslavich was thrown out at second trying to advance on a flyball in the ninth. “It wasn’t the right play. Just tried to be aggressive, he made a great throw, but I shouldn’t have went,” he said of being thrown out by Nationals CF Denard Span.

RHP Matt Wisler will make his second career start when he faces the Nationals on Thursday. He allowed one run in eight innings on Friday in a win over the New York Mets. He was traded by San Diego to Atlanta in the April 5 deal that sent closer Craig Kimbrel to the Padres. Wisler was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the San Diego system by Baseball America prior to the trade.

3B Chris Johnson had two singles Wednesday. It was his seventh multi-hit game of the year and he is now hitting .357 in his career against Jordan Zimmermann of the Nationals.

OF Nick Markakis had three hits Wednesday. He scored a run and is now hitting .305.

OF Cameron Maybin, who homered Tuesday, was 1-for-5 Wednesday. Maybin is now hitting .284.