1B Freddie Freeman (on disabled list with right wrist contusion) received a platelet-rich-plasma (PRP) injection earlier in the week, according to MLB.com. The Braves are hoping that will shorten his time on the DL.

RHP Matt Wisler did not enjoy his second major league start as much as his first. He threw eight innings and gave up one run and got the win against the Mets on June 19. But the Braves made two costly errors early, and Wisler struggled in his four innings, allowing six runs as the Nationals rolled to a 7-0 victory Thursday. “I just didn’t execute well today,” Wisler said. “I left the ball up a little bit. My fastball command wasn’t as sharp as it needed to be.”

RHP David Aardsma gave the Braves a good effort in relief, throwing three scoreless innings and giving up just one hit. That continues a string of solid work since he joined the team earlier in the month as he’s now not allowed a run in six of his seven games.

3B Kelly Johnson finished off a good Washington series at the plate with a 2-for-4 effort in Thursday’s loss. He went 5-for-9 overall but made a costly throwing error in the second that let one run in and led to another.

RF Nick Markakis saw his streak of error-free games end at 398 when he made an error in the first inning of Thursday’s game. CF Denard Span singled to right in the first, and when Markakis raced over to the ball, he bobbled it, which let the runner move to second. Markakis set a major league record for most consecutive error-less games by an outfielder on June 18 -- the previous mark was 392. Atlanta made three errors that led to three unearned runs and helped the Nationals. “We weren’t real pretty to watch today,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Let’s just put it that way.”