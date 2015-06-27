RHP Williams Perez was removed from Friday’s game after he was hit in the left foot with a line drive. He was placed in a walking boot as a precaution and x-rays came back negative. He is questionable for his next start.

RHP Brandon Cunniff was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right groin strain. Cunniff was pitching with pain for the previous two weeks and aggravated the injury against Washington Thursday. RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett as RHP Brandon Cunniff was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Marimon is in his third stint with the Braves this season and has allowed eight runs in 8 1/3 innings this season.

CF Eury Perez went 2-for-5 Friday, the only player besides Uribe to collect multiple hits. Perez started in the outfield for the seventh time of the eight games he’s played since he was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett June 18 and has hit .296 (8-for-27) in that span.

RHP Jason Grilli gave up the game-winning run on two hits and a walk in 1/3 of an inning to fall to 2-4 on the season. Grilli, who saved 33 games for the Pirates in 2013, faced his former team for the first time since he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels last year after posting a 4.87 ERA and blowing four saves.

3B Juan Uribe went 2-for-3 with a home run Friday, his fourth of the season. He hit his third home run with Atlanta since he was acquired by the Braves May 26, but his first since May 31.