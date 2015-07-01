RHP Jake Brigham pitched three scoreless innings in his major league debut Tuesday against Washington. He allowed one hit, walked a batter and struck out four. Brigham, 27, was 6-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 12 games with Double-A Mississippi before making one relief appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett.

RHP Shelby Miller, who had given up one first-inning run all season, allowed four to the Nationals on Tuesday and has gone eight starts without a victory despite a 3.17 ERA during the stretch. Overall, he is 5-4 with a 2.20 ERA. Miller gave up four first-inning hits to the Nationals, including a two-run homer by Clint Robinson on a 3-2 curveball, after just three previously. He struck out 10 in five innings, reaching double figures for the third time in his career.

1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) won’t be ready to come off the 15-day disabled list when eligible on Friday. “I think it’s going to be a little longer,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said Tuesday. “It’s just not improving.” Freeman, who leads the Braves with 12 homers and 41 RBIs, went on the DL on June 23 retroactive to June 18. He hurt his wrist on a swing.

RHP Matt Wisler faces the Nationals for the second time after struggling in his second major league start last Wednesday. He allowed six runs (four earned) in four innings at Washington, the biggest of the nine hits being a two-run homer by Ian Desmond. Wisler had won his debut against the New York Mets in Atlanta on June 19, allowing just one run over eight innings.