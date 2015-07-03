RHP Arodys Vizcaino, suspended 80 games for a performance-enhancing-drug violation at the end of spring training, is eligible to be reinstated Saturday. The reliever has made a combined six appearances for Double-A Mississippi and Class A Rome, striking out 11 over seven innings and posting a 3.86 ERA. Vizcaino pitched in 17 games for the Braves in 2011 and was reacquired from the Chicago Cubs during the offseason in exchange for INF Tommy LaStella.

RHP Ryan Kelly was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett after Wednesday’s game to make room on the roster for LHP Manny Banuelos. Kelly made his major league debut Tuesday, giving up a run in an inning of relief against the Nationals.

LHP Manny Banuelos will be promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his major league debut in the series finale against Washington on Thursday night. He has a 6-2 record and leads qualified International League starters with a 2.29 ERA in 15 games. The Braves acquired the 24-year-old native of Mexico from the Yankees in an offseason trade for RHP David Carpenter and LHP Chasen Shreve, both relievers.

LHP Manny Banuelos was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his major league debut in the series finale against Washington on Thursday night. He had a 6-2 record and led qualified International League starters with a 2.29 ERA in 15 games. The Braves acquired the 24-year-old native of Mexico from the Yankees in an offseason trade for RHP David Carpenter and LHP Chasen Shreve, both relievers.

RHP Matt Wisler limited the Nationals to one hit over 5 1/3 scoreless innings Wednesday and also had an RBI single as be bounced back from a rough outing in Washington last week. He walked five but struck out six and worked out of trouble when needed in his third major league start. Wisler (2-1) won his debut against the Mets in Atlanta on June 19, allowing just one run over eight innings.

3B Juan Uribe homered Wednesday for a second consecutive game against the Nationals. He is hitting .304 (31-for-102) with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 30 games with the Braves since being acquired from the Dodgers. His latest homer came on a 3-0 pitch as part of a four-run fourth inning against RHP Doug Fister.