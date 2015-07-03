1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) said Thursday he will not return before the All-Star Game. Freeman, the team leader in home runs (12) and RBIs (41), has been on the disabled list since June 18 and has missed 12 games.

RHP Julio Teheran, who starts Friday at Turner Field against Philadelphia, remains a different pitcher at home. Teheran is 4-0 with a 2.35 ERA at home and 1-4 with a 7.40 ERA on the road. He is coming off a miserable effort against the Pirates on June 27 when he allowed six runs in six innings. Teheran is 3-3 with a 2.92 ERA in eight career appearances, seven starts, against the Phillies.

LHP Manny Banuelos was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his major league debut in the series finale against Washington on Thursday night. He had a 6-2 record and led qualified International League starters with a 2.29 ERA in 15 games. The Braves acquired the 24-year-old native of Mexico from the Yankees in an offseason trade for RHP David Carpenter and LHP Chasen Shreve, both relievers.

LHP Manny Banuelos was in control until the sixth inning Thursday in his major league debut. With two outs, he had retired 13 straight batters. However, when Banuelos hit back-to-back batters with a pitch, C A.J Pierzynski motioned to the dugout that something was wrong. Banuelos was experiencing cramps in his leg and dehydration, and he left the game. In 5 2/3 scoreless innings, he struck out seven. Atlanta is now 4-0 when rookie starters make their major league debut this season.

CF Cameron Maybin notched his second career game-ending hit when he singled home PH Pedro Ciriaco in the ninth inning Thursday as the Braves beat the Nationals 2-1. Maybin is hitting .390 (25-for-64) with runners in scoring position. Maybin was hitless with two strikeouts in his three previous at-bats.