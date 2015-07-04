RHP Julio Teheran improved to 5-0 at Turner Field with a 2-1 win on Friday. He allowed on unearned run on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Teheran escaped from a bases-loaded situation in the second inning and was helped by two Philadelphia base-running mistakes that ended threats. Teheran has pitched six innings in seven straight starts, the longest active stretch by an Atlanta pitcher.

LHP Alex Wood is looking for his first win at home this season. Wood is 0-3 with a 5.00 ERA in five starts this season at Turner Field. Wood is 5-2 with a 2.43 in 10 road starts. Wood ended a month-long winless streak when he beat the Pirates on June 29 with 7 1/3 scoreless innings. Wood has made 11 appearances against the Phillies, six starts, he is 202 with a 2.61 ERA. He’s 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season.

3B Juan Uribe hit his seventh home run of the season on Friday. Four of his seven homers have come over the last six games. He’s hitting .364 (8-for-22) during that span. Since being acquired from the Dogers, Uribe has five doubles, six homers and his .514 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best among the league’s third basemen.

RHP Jim Johnson worked around two singles to pitch a scoreless ninth inning on Friday and earn his fifth save. It was the third straight night that Johnson had worked, meaning he is likely to be unavailable on Saturday.

OF Cameron Maybin had three hits, including his ninth double, and now has 19 multi-hit games this season. That’s more than he’s tallied over the last two seasons combined. Maybin bumped his batting average up to .289.

RHP Trevor Cahill signed a minor-league contract on Thursday. Cahill, 27, was released by the Atlanta Braves, who acquired him from the Atlanta Braves on April 2 for OF Josh Elander. In 15 games, 12 in relief, Cahill went 0-3 with a 7.52 earned-run average for the Braves. Cahill had his best season in 2010, when he went 18-8 for the Oakland Athletics and made the American League’s roster for the All-Star Game.