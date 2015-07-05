RHP Shelby Miller is looking for his first win since May 17. He’s 0-3 over the last seven starts with a 3.19 ERA. Miller is coming off his worst start of the season when he allowed five runs, four earned, in a five-inning loss to Washington. Miller is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA in five career starts against the Phillies. He beat them 9-0 on May 5 on a three-hit complete-game shutout.

LHP Alex Wood earned his first victory at home in six starts this season when the Braves beat the Phillies on Saturday. Wood (6-5) pitched six innings and allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks, with four strikeouts. “The only thing you could call it was a battle. It was pretty ugly. We won and that’s what’s important,” Wood said.

1B Kelly Johnson had two hits and three RBIs in the Braves’ win over the Phillies on Saturday. Johnson improved his batting average against Phillies pitcher Kevin Corriea to .363 (12-for-33) with 13 RBIs. Johnson is batting .338 (20-for-59) over his last 19 games.

3B Juan Uribe extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the first inning in the Braves’ win over the Phillies on Saturday. Uribe is hitting .343 (22-for-64) since June 12. He is hitting (.333) 6-for-18 on the current homestand.

OF Nick Markakis had a two-run double in the Braves’ win over the Phillies on Saturday. The ball seemed to have a chance to leave the park, which would have been the first homer of the year for Markakis. Instead it bounced high off the scoreboard and got two runners home.

OF Cameron Maybin was 3-for-5 in the Braves’ win over the Phillies on Saturday. Maybin stroked a double and belted his seventh home run, scored three runs and drove in a pair of runs. He also reached on an error and stole his 15th base. He has back-to-back three-hit games for the fifth time in his career and for the second time this season.