RHP Shelby Miller wasn’t as sharp as he has been against the Phillies in two previous starts, one of them a three-hit shutout, but still pitched 6 1/3 innings without allowing a run. Miller struck out eight and walked two and lowered his ERA to 2.07.

RHP Arodys Vizcaino was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday afternoon. Vizcaino had been serving an 80-game suspension for violation of the PED rules. In eight minor league appearances for three farm teams, Vizcaino is 0-0 with a 5.00 ERA. He’s allowed 10 hits in nine innings, with 14 strikeouts and three walks. Vizcaino has reportedly regained his velocity and has been clocked at 100 mph.

RHP David Carpenter was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett after Sunday’s game Carpenter has appeared in 27 games for Gwinnett, going 2-0 with a 0.73 ERA. He’s struck out 36 and walked 15 in 37 innings. He is no relation to the David Carpenter who pitched for the Braves in 2013-14 and traded to the Yankees.

RHP Matt Wisler will start his fourth game of the season. He allowed only one unearned run in 5 1/3 innings in his last start against Washington. Wisler (2-1, 2.60) had a career-high five walks in that start; he had not walked a batter in his first two starts. Left-handed batters are hitting only .200 against Wisler.

LHP Dana Eveland was designated for assignment after Sunday’s game. He appeared in 10 games for Atlanta. He was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA, allowing two runs in 3 1/3 innings, with three walks and four strikeouts.

RHP Nick Masset was designated for assignment after Sunday’s game. Masset appeared in 28 games for the Braves, who picked him up on waivers from the Marlins in April. He was 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and struck out 18 in 28 innings.