LHP Mitch Lambson was acquired by Atlanta from Houston in exchange for cash considerations. The 24-year-old made 24 minor league appearances this season for the Astros’ Double-A and Triple-A affiliates, posting a 2.60 ERA with 30 strikeouts and nine walks in 34 2/3 innings. Lambson will report to Triple-A Gwinnett, but he could join the big league club after the All-Star break.

RHP Shelby Miller is headed to his first All-Star game, getting the nod from his fellow players after going 5-4 with a 2.07 ERA in 17 starts for the Braves this season. Miller is slated to start Friday, making him available to pitch in the game Tuesday at Cincinnati. Miller is the Braves’ lone representative on the National League squad.

RHP Arodys Vizcaino is back with the Braves for the first time since 2011 after he was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett Monday. Vizcaino spent the final two months of that season working out of the Braves bullpen, going 1-1 with a 4.67 ERA in 17 1/3 innings of work but underwent Tommy John surgery the next spring and was traded to the Cubs later that summer. Atlanta reacquired him last November and, in April, he was handed an 80-game suspension for violation of MLB’s drug policy.

RHP David Carpenter was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, adding a fresh arm to the Braves’ bullpen. Carpenter held opponents to a .173 batting average and had a 0.73 ERA in 27 appearances this season for Gwinnett. He had appeared in only two major league games since pitching 28 times and posting a 4.76 ERA for the Angels in 2012.

OF Joey Terdoslavich was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, and the Braves recalled RHP Mike Foltynewicz. Terdoslavich was hitless in his past seven at-bats, dropping his average to .167 with one homer and one RBI in 14 games for Atlanta this season.

LHP Manny Banuelos will go for his first major league victory Tuesday when he starts for the Braves against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Banuelos made his big league debut last Thursday, but it was cut short when cramps and dehydration forced him from the game after 5 2/3 shutout innings against the Nationals. Banuelos had struck out seven while scattering a pair of hits and two walks. He was 6-2 with a 2.29 ERA in 15 starts for Triple-A Gwinett when he was called up for the first time.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said Foltynewicz will provide some insurance in the Braves’ bullpen, especially heading into a weekend series at Colorado, and the right-hander could remain with the team after the All-Star break.