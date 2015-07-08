RHP Arodys Vizcaino appeared in his first major league game since Sept. 22, 2014, closing out the sixth inning for starter Manny Banuelos. It was his first game as a member of the Braves since Sept. 27, 2011 vs. Philadelphia.

OF Joey Terdoslavich was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, and the Braves recalled RHP Mike Foltynewicz. Terdoslavich was hitless in his past seven at-bats, dropping his average to .167 with one homer and one RBI in 14 games for Atlanta this season.

OF Joey Terdoslavich was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett Tuesday. Terdoslavich had appeared in 14 games this season and was batting .167 (4-for-24) with a home run and six strikeouts. It was his second stint with the Braves this season.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said Foltynewicz will provide some insurance in the Braves’ bullpen, especially heading into a weekend series at Colorado, and the right-hander could remain with the team after the All-Star break.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett Tuesday and allowed a run on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning in Atlanta’s 4-3 victory at Milwaukee. Foltynewicz had started nine games for Atlanta, going 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA before being optioned on June 17.

RHP Jason Grilli pitched a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 24th save of the season. Grilli is now 12-for-12 in save opportunities on the road. He’s retired 16 consecutive batters, 10 via strikeout.

C A.J. Pierzynski hit his sixth homer of the season in the second inning Tuesday at Milwaukee. Pierzynski is batting 7-for-9 with a run, two doubles, a home run and two RBIs in the series and is 10-for-13 in his last three games with two home runs in his last six. Pierzynski has also collected three or more hits in a career-high three straight games and is batting .458 (11-for-24) in July.

LHP Dana Eveland, designated for assignment after Sunday’s game, was released by the Braves on Tuesday. He appeared in 10 games this season for Atlanta, going 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. He allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

CF Cameron Maybin extended his hitting streak to seven games Tuesday with a 1-for-4 effort at Milwaukee. Maybin is batting .429 (12-for-28) in that span with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two stolen bases and six runs. Since the start of May, Maybin is batting .318 (71-for-223) with four homers, 35 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 60 games.

RHP Nick Masset, designated for assignment after Sunday’s game, was released by the Braves on Tuesday. Masset appeared in 28 games for the Braves, who picked him up on waivers from the Marlins in April. He was 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and struck out 18 in 28 innings.