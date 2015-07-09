C A.J. Pierzynski got the day off Wednesday despite going 10-for-13 in his previous three games, including 7-for-9 in the first two games of a three-game set at Milwaukee. The 38-year-old is batting .324 (34-for-105) with 13 extra-base hits over his last 29 games.

3B Juan Uribe went 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday and has safely reached base in each of his last 10 starts. Uribe is batting .337 (34-101) with four home runs and 13 RBIs on the road this season.

OF Nick Markakis doubled and drove in a run Wednesday at Milwaukee. Markakis has safely hit in six of his last seven games and is batting .328 (58-177) with 13 doubles and 16 RBIs on the road this year. He’s now collected 20 doubles in all 10 years of his career.

OF Cameron Maybin hit a three-run home run Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Maybin is batting .394 (13-for-33) during that stretch with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two stolen bases, seven RBIs and has scored seven runs. Since May 1, he’s batting .316 with five homers, 38 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Maybin has two home runs in his last five games.