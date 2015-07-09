FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 10, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C A.J. Pierzynski got the day off Wednesday despite going 10-for-13 in his previous three games, including 7-for-9 in the first two games of a three-game set at Milwaukee. The 38-year-old is batting .324 (34-for-105) with 13 extra-base hits over his last 29 games.

3B Juan Uribe went 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday and has safely reached base in each of his last 10 starts. Uribe is batting .337 (34-101) with four home runs and 13 RBIs on the road this season.

OF Nick Markakis doubled and drove in a run Wednesday at Milwaukee. Markakis has safely hit in six of his last seven games and is batting .328 (58-177) with 13 doubles and 16 RBIs on the road this year. He’s now collected 20 doubles in all 10 years of his career.

OF Cameron Maybin hit a three-run home run Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Maybin is batting .394 (13-for-33) during that stretch with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two stolen bases, seven RBIs and has scored seven runs. Since May 1, he’s batting .316 with five homers, 38 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Maybin has two home runs in his last five games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.