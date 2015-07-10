RHP Jake Brigham took over for starter Alex Wood after a long rain delay and made his fourth career appearance. He pitched four innings and took the loss, allowing four runs on 10 hits -- all career highs. Brigham allowed three hits and one run in 4 2/3 innings in his first three career outings.

LHP Manny Banuelos was scheduled to start Sunday, but LHP Alex Wood will get that assignment after he threw just two pitches in Thursday’s rain-delayed game. Banuelos will be available for long-relief duty in the rest of the series against the Rockies.

LHP Alex Wood threw two pitches in the first inning and did not return after a 2-hour, 6-minute rain delay. It counts as the shortest start in the majors since Kansas City’s Danny Duffy threw one pitch at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 14, 2014, before leaving due to injury. Wood will start Sunday for the Braves in the final game before the All-Star break.

RHP Jason Grilli, who has converted 23 of 25 save opportunities, has retired 16 consecutive batters, 10 by strikeout. In his past 22 outings since May 20, Grilli has a 1.27 ERA.

CF Cameron Maybin went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, extending his hitting streak to nine games. During his streak, Maybin is 14-for-36 (.388) with two doubles, one triple, one homer and seven RBIs. Since the start of May, Maybin is hitting .316 (73-for-231) with five homers, 39 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 62 games. He is also hitting .412 (28-for-68) with runners in scoring position this season.