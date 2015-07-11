RHP Shelby Miller gave up a season-high five earned runs and a career-high 11 hits in five innings. He lost his fourth consecutive game, which is a career high, and lost for the first time to the Rockies in three career starts. Miller, who is the Braves’ lone All-Star, has not registered a win in his past 10 starts since May 17 at Miami.

1B Kelly Johnson’s three-run homer in the sixth, which accounted for all the Braves’ runs, was his ninth homer of the season and his third homer in his past five games. In his past seven games, Johnson is hitting .409 (9-for-22) with three homers, 10 RBIs and a .500 on-base percentage.

CF Cameron Maybin singled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 10 games. He also hit safely in 10 straight games from July 4-24, 2014. Since May 1, Maybin his hitting .315 (74-for-235) in 63 games. And during his current 10-game hitting streak, he is hitting .375 (15-for-40).

LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) threw one scoreless inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout, as he began a rehab assignment with the Rookie level Gulf Coast League Braves. Outman has been sidelined all season. The Braves signed Outman, 30, as a free agent in January. In 161 games in the majors, including 32 starts, Outman is 16-11 with a 4.43 ERA. He has pitched for Oakland, Colorado, Cleveland and the New York Yankees.