C Ryan Lavarnway homered in the second inning on Saturday against the Rockies. It was his first home run since Sept. 4, 2013, against Detroit while playing for the Boston Red Sox. Lavarnway made his fifth start since joining the Braves on June 15 after they selected his contract from Triple-A Gwinnett. He signed a minor league deal with the Braves on May 30, one day after refusing an outright assignment from Baltimore. Dating from June 21, Lavarnway has hit safely in five straight games, going 5-for-15 with one double, one homer and two RBIs.

RHP Matt Wisler made his fifth career start Saturday. He worked six innings, the last five scoreless after allowing a two-run homer to Carlos Gonzalez in the first, with three walks and a career-high seven strikeouts. Wisler said, “That was one of the best sliders I’ve had all year. I kept the ball down and mixed speeds and threw sliders. The slider was sharp; I used it when I needed to. The home run was bad location. I tried to get it above his hands. Just left it where he could get to it.”

RHP Jason Grilli suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon as he broke off the mound and ran to cover first base in the ninth inning on Saturday. Grilli was in obvious pain as he lay on his back and was taken off the field on a cart. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said, “The pain he was in on the field was cruel.” Grilli pitched for the Rockies in 2008-2009. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, “Really tough to watch that. We got to spend some time with him here a while back. Really a special guy.”

CF Cameron Maybin went 0-for-5 with one strikeout and hit one ball out of the infield -- a liner to left in the seventh inning -- as his career-high-tying 10-game hitting streak ended. During the streak, Maybin went 15-for-40 (.375) with two doubles, one triple, two homers, eight RBIs and eight runs scored.