RHP Jake Brigham was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Brigham appeared in five games, all in relief, and went 0-1 with a 5.59 ERA. In 9 2/3 innings he allowed 16 hits, struck out six and walked three.

1B Freddie Freeman continues to have treatment on his ailing right wrist and has yet to resume baseball activities. That could change next week, depending on how the wrist continues to respond. He could be sent to Orlando as the club ramps up his return. Prior to Friday’s game, manager Fredi Gonzalez was hopeful that Freeman may be able to return by the end of the month.

RHP Julio Teheran received no decision on Friday when he failed to pitch at least five innings for the first time in nine starts. Teheran worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits, three walks and five strikeouts on 90 pitches. Teheran walked slowly off the field when he was lifted, obviously upset at being removed from the game.

RHP Ryan Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for his second stint. He made one appearance with the Braves the first time, when he allowed one run in one inning. Kelly pitched a scoreless inning on Friday.

RHP David Carpenter was designated for assignment on Friday. Carpenter appeared in four games, all in relief, and pitched 3 2/3 innings. He was 0-0 with a 7.36 ERA, with five strikeouts and no walks. Carpenter allowed six hits and two of those went for home runs.

OF Joey Terdoslavich was recalled for the third time this season from Triple-A Gwinnett. He hit .167 (4-for-24) over 14 games in his two stints. Terdoslavich appeared to have the club made in spring training before suffering a wrist injury on a defensive play that kept him sidelined for nearly two months.

LHP Manny Banuelos will make his third career start Saturday. The rookie is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA and earned his first victory on July 7 against the Brewers. The Braves have a league-leading 28 wins from their starters who are 24 or younger this season. Banuelos has never faced the Cubs.

RHP Jason Frasor was signed and added to the roster. Frasor had been released by Kansas City, despite going 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA in 26 appearances, with 18 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings. Frasor has a 3.52 career ERA and has spent time with the Blue Jays, White Sox and Rangers.

RHP Jason Grilli was officially placed on the 15-day disabled list. He will miss the rest of the season with a left Achilles rupture. Grilli, under contract through 2016, made 36 relief appearances and went 3-4 with a 2.94 ERA and 24 saves. He had 45 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings.

LHP Ross Detwiler was signed and added to the roster. The veteran appeared in 17 games, seven as a starter, for the Rangers. He was 0-5 with a 7.12 ERA when released. Detwiler pitched for the Nationals from 2007-14. He made his Atlanta debut on Friday and retired the only batter he faced.