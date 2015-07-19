RHP Shelby Miller, who has received little run support, will try to break a streak of 10 straight starts without a victory when he faces the Cubs in Atlanta on Sunday. Despite an impressive 2.38 ERA, Miller has just a 5-5 record. Miller, who gave up a season-high 11 hits in a 5-3 loss at Colorado in his last start, has faced the Cubs five times when he was with St. Louis, going 1-0 with a 2.78 ERA. He was the Braves’ lone representative for the All-Game but didn’t pitch.

LHP Manny Banuelos was pulled after 4 2/3 innings on Saturday against the Cubs but became just the second Braves rookie since 1914 to allow one earned run or fewer in his first three starts. He gave up six hits and three walks, with one of the two runs unearned. Banuelos has a 1-1 record with a 1.08 ERA.

RHP Jason Frasor had an impressive debut for the Braves, getting out of a bases-loaded jam he inherited in the fifth inning on Saturday night against the Cubs and then retiring the side in the sixth. Frasor, a record 51st player used by the Braves this season, struck out two of the four batters he faced.

C A.J. Pierzynski broke up a no-hit bid by the Cubs LHP Jon Lester with a single leading off the eighth inning on Saturday night. The Braves had just five base runners in 7 1/3 innings against Lester, with Pierzynski also reaching when hit by a pitch. He was 1-for-2, raising his average to .285.