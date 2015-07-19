FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 20, 2015 / 1:03 AM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Shelby Miller, who has received little run support, will try to break a streak of 10 straight starts without a victory when he faces the Cubs in Atlanta on Sunday. Despite an impressive 2.38 ERA, Miller has just a 5-5 record. Miller, who gave up a season-high 11 hits in a 5-3 loss at Colorado in his last start, has faced the Cubs five times when he was with St. Louis, going 1-0 with a 2.78 ERA. He was the Braves’ lone representative for the All-Game but didn’t pitch.

LHP Manny Banuelos was pulled after 4 2/3 innings on Saturday against the Cubs but became just the second Braves rookie since 1914 to allow one earned run or fewer in his first three starts. He gave up six hits and three walks, with one of the two runs unearned. Banuelos has a 1-1 record with a 1.08 ERA.

RHP Jason Frasor had an impressive debut for the Braves, getting out of a bases-loaded jam he inherited in the fifth inning on Saturday night against the Cubs and then retiring the side in the sixth. Frasor, a record 51st player used by the Braves this season, struck out two of the four batters he faced.

C A.J. Pierzynski broke up a no-hit bid by the Cubs LHP Jon Lester with a single leading off the eighth inning on Saturday night. The Braves had just five base runners in 7 1/3 innings against Lester, with Pierzynski also reaching when hit by a pitch. He was 1-for-2, raising his average to .285.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.