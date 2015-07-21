FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
July 21, 2015

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Andrew McKirahan was reinstated to the Braves’ active roster Monday after he served an 80-game PED suspension.

1B Freddie Freeman hit some balls before the game (tee and soft toss), and he will be re-evaluated Tuesday. He is expected to make a couple of rehab starts before returning to the Braves. Freeman has been on the disabled list since June 18 with a right wrist contusion.

RHP Ryan Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after Sunday’s game, clearing a roster spot for LHP Andrew McKirahan, who came off a PED suspension. In three appearances for Atlanta this season, Kelly has no decisions and a 6.75 ERA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
