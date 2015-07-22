RHP Brandon Cunniff was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. He was out since June 26 due to a right groin strain. In 30 relief appearances for Atlanta, Cunniff went 2-2 with a 4.23 ERA.

1B Freddie Freeman, sidelined since July 17 with right wrist contusion, took full batting practice Tuesday for the first time. He will head to Florida for a few days of workouts before beginning a minor league rehab assignment.

RHP David Carpenter, designated for assignment by the Braves on Friday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Carpenter appeared in four games for Atlanta, all in relief, and pitched 3 2/3 innings. He was 0-0 with a 7.36 ERA, five strikeouts and no walks. Carpenter allowed six hits, two of them home runs.