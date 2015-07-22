1B Freddie Freeman, sidelined since July 17 with right wrist contusion, took full batting practice Tuesday for the first time. He will head to Florida for a few days of workouts before beginning a minor league rehab assignment.

1B Freddie Freeman, out since June 17 with right wrist contusion, took full batting practice for the first time Tuesday and will head to Florida for a couple of days of workouts before beginning a minor league rehab. If all goes well, he hopes to rehab with Triple-A Gwinnett next Tuesday and Wednesday, then rejoin the Braves in Philadelphia the following day for a four-game series. Freeman was hitting .299 when he went on the disabled list and he still leads the Braves with 12 homers.

RHP Julio Teheran will try for his first victory against the Dodgers in Wednesday’s series finale at Atlanta. He is 0-3 with a 6.86 ERA in three regular-season outings, including an 8-0 loss in Los Angeles on May 26. Teheran gave up 10 hits while not getting out of the fifth inning. He’s pitched much better at home than on the road this season, but was pulled after 4 2-3 against the Cubs in his last start.

LHP Alex Wood (7-6) gave up solo homers in the first and second innings, but steadied after that to pitch 6 2/3 innings in a victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday. He allowed three runs while giving up six hits. Wood walked four and struck out three. The victory was Wood’s second over the Dodgers this season, but just his second overall at Turner Field this year.

3B/1B Chris Johnson was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Tuesday against the Dodgers. He has at least one hit in five of his last six starts, hitting .409 (9-for-22) during the stretch. John is on the trading block, but it won’t be easy for the Braves to find a team interested in taking on the nearly $20 million still owed him as part of a contract that stretches through 2017, with an option for 2018. “I want to be moved and they want to move me,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, something gets done.”