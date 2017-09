LHP Josh Outman on the disabled list all season due to thoracic outlet syndrome, was activated Thursday and optioned to high Class A Carolina. In a combined five rehab appearances for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Braves, low Class A Rome Carolina over the past two weeks, Outman allowed no runs in five innings. He went a combined 4-0 with a 2.86 ERA in 40 major league relief appearances for the Indians and the Yankees last year.