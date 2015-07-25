RHP Rob Whalen joined RHP John Gant in the trade pulled off by the Braves on Friday night. Ranked the No. 18 prospect in the Mets’ system by mlb.com, Whalen is 4-5 with a 3.36 ERA in 15 outings (14 starts) at Port St. Lucie. In 83 innings, the 21-year-old Whalen has 34 walks and 61 strikeouts.

RHP Shelby Miller will face his former team Saturday night in the second game of the weekend series. Miller hasn’t won in his last 12 starts, but it’s not exactly been his fault, judging from a 2.33 ERA for the season. The lack of support was evident again Sunday when he pitched decently against the Chicago Cubs but took a 4-1 loss.

1B Freddie Freeman (wrist) went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs on a rehab assignment Friday for the GCL Braves. Freeman has been on the DL since June 23, retroactive to June 18, and has missed the last 30 games. Before the injury, Freeman was playing at an All-Star level, batting .299-12-41 in 66 games with an OPS of .887.

INF Kelly Johnson is also on his way to the Mets. The 33-year-old Johnson is batting .287 in 34 games since being activated from the 15-day DL on June 10 after a right oblique strain. Like Uribe, Johnson, who’s hitting .275-9-34 for the year, figures to add a boost to the awful New York attack.

3B Juan Uribe was scratched from the lineup before Friday night’s game after he was traded to the New York Mets. Uribe hit .287 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 150 at-bats for Atlanta after being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 27. The 36-year old Uribe is expected to add some much-needed punch to a bad Mets offense.

RHP John Gant is coming to Atlanta as part of the trade that sent 3B Juan Uribe and INF Kelly Johnson to the Mets. Gant is 6-5 with a 3.52 ERA in 17 starts split between Class A Port St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton. The 22-year-old Gant fanned 48 in 40 1/3 innings at Port St. Lucie with a miserly 1.79 ERA before New York kicked him up a level.