OF Adonis Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and was in the lineup Saturday, going 1-for-3 while playing third and batting sixth. Garcia, 30, was batting .284 with a team-high 47 RBIs for Gwinnett. Garcia made his MLB debut on May 19, striking out as a pinch hitter. The Cuban signed with Atlanta on April 4 after spending three years in the New York Yankees’ organization.

RHP Shelby Miller was outstanding again Saturday night, but again got no reward, taking an undeserved 1-0 loss. It was the ninth time Atlanta has been blanked with Miller pitching -- most in the majors. He gave up just two hits and the run over 7 1/3 innings, with two walks and four strikeouts. He allowed just two runners in scoring position all night.

1B Freddie Freeman (wrist) was activated from the 15-day DL but wasn’t in the lineup. Freeman was on the shelf for 30 games after hitting the DL on June 23. He was batting .299 in 66 games, with a healthy OPS of .887. Freeman arrived at the ballpark in the second inning and pinch-hit in the seventh, flying out to left. He figures to be in the lineup on Sunday.

1B Joey Terdoslavich was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for 1B Freddie Freeman (activated off the disabled list). Terdoslavich started Friday night after 3B Juan Uribe and INF Kelly Johnson were traded; he went 0-for-3. In 34 at-bats over three stints with the Braves this season, Terdoslavich batted .147 with a homer and an RBI. He has 25 hits in 123 at-bats over parts of three years.

RHP Matt Wisler will make his first career start against St. Louis on Sunday. Wisler is coming off a 7-4 win Monday night over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wisler had just 2.6 runs of support per start before Monday. Control has been his forte so far as he has walked just nine hitters in 35 innings.

INF Daniel Castro was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett as the Braves made a series of roster moves following their trade of 3B Juan Uribe and INF Kelly Johnson to the New York Mets. The 22-year-old Castro was hitting .300 at Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi, knocking in 32 runs and rapping 11 doubles in 89 games.