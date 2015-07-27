1B Freddie Freeman (wrist) made his first start Sunday since coming off the 15-day DL Saturday. Freeman missed 30 games with the injury, suffered in mid-June, and the Braves offense suffered without him, averaging just 2.8 runs per game in his absence. Freeman went 1-for-3 with

C Ryan Lavarnway extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI double in the second inning, matching the second-longest batting streak of his career. Lavarnway’s hit gave Atlanta its first lead of the series. He’s had just 24 at-bats with the Braves, but is batting .292 and has done a good job handling RHP Matt Wisler in his starts.

LHP Alex Wood gets the ball Monday night when Atlanta opens a three-game interleague series in Baltimore. Wood is coming off a 4-3 win Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, making him 3-1 in the last five starts. It will be his first career outing against the Orioles. Wood has given up 17 more hits than innings pitched (129 in 112), but has improved his control this year, issuing only 34 walks.

RHP Matt Wisler upped his record to 5-1 with seven solid innings Sunday. Wisler scattered seven hits and allowed two runs, walking three and fanning three. Other than a 28-pitch fourth inning, Wisler was pretty efficient, mixing speeds and locations as though he were a veteran of seven years instead of seven starts. It was his longest start since his MLB debut June 19 against the New York Mets. a walk.

CF Cameron Maybin’s two-out RBI single in the second gave him a team-high 47 RBIs for the season. Maybin has been tough with two outs and runners in scoring position this year, going 11-for-29. He’s knocked in runs in three of the last four games, impressive considering the Braves have managed only six runs in that span.