3B Adonis Garcia continued recent strong hitting. The rookie now gotten hits in three straight games after added a double -- the first in his career -- and a solo homer in this contest. Garcia’s homer in the ninth gave the Braves a 1-0 lead, but the Orioles rallied for a 2-1 win.

LF Eury Perez finally got a few breaks and ended an 0-for-12 skid. He didn’t always hit them far or hard, but still came out just fine. He beat out two infield hits and added a single to center in the 10th to finish with a 3-for-5 night. The three hits tied a career high.

LHP Alex Wood turned in another strong performance. He threw 7 1/3 shutout innings and allowed only three hits. Wood retired 12 in a row from the second through the sixth innings and was simply dominant despite coming away with a no-decision. “He pitched. Man, oh man, he’s had a couple outings now where he has pitched tremendous baseball,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

RF Nick Markakis received a standing ovation when coming to bat for the first time in the first inning. The fans at Camden Yards roared as he walked to the batter’s box, and he saluted them and then doubled to left in a typical seven-pitch Markakis at-bat. This was the first time Markakis, who played for the Orioles for nine years, came back to Baltimore since signing with the Braves in the off-season. ”That’s pretty special,“ starting pitcher Alex Wood said. ”People don’t realize not every place does that for guys, and for him to have that moment, I‘m sure he loved it a lot and appreciated it. For us as players, stuff like that really is awesome.