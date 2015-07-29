1B Freddie Freeman has struggled since returning from the disabled list (wrist contusion) last weekend. But he showed some of his old power with a two-run homer in the first inning, something the Braves hope to see more of in the coming days. “That’s his slot right there, when he gets the (swing) going, that’s his power right there, left-center field,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

RHP Jenrry Mejia was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball after a second failed drug test this season.

RHP Julio Teheran found trouble from an unusual place in Tuesday’s loss to the Orioles -- the long ball. Teheran had given up just two homers in his last six starts but allowed two to RF Chris Davis in the first two innings. He gave up five runs on five hits in four innings and took the loss, falling to 1-5 on the road and 6-6 overall. “I threw him all my pitches and he’s a really good hitter and he got me twice,” Teheran said.

RHP David Carpenter was called up to take Banuelos’ roster spot for this game. He did not pitch and was designated for assignment following the game.

LHP Manny Banuelos was placed on the disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to July 25, with left elbow inflammation. Gonzalez said the team doesn’t think it’s too bad, but they’re being careful as Banuelos is just in his second year back after Tommy John surgery. The left-hander is 1-2 with a 2.49 ERA in five games this season.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz has been recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and is going to start Wednesday’s game in place of Banuelos. The Braves scratched Banuelos when they made their announcement about putting him on the disabled list before the game but didn’t reveal who the next starter would be until afterward.