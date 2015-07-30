RHP Williams Perez (left foot contusion) is throwing about 80 pitches in his rehab outings. It’s been a month since he was hit by a line drive that caused the injury June 26 in Pittsburgh. “Some people have different pain tolerances than others,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “His last rehab start was pretty good.”

LF Adonis Garcia made his first start in the outfield Wednesday against Baltimore. He also recorded his first career outfield assist with a 9-5 putout in the fifth inning in the Braves’ 2-0 loss. Garcia went 0-for-3 batting fourth.

LHP Manny Banuelos, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday retroactive to July 25 due to left elbow inflammation, underwent an MRI, which revealed a bone spur. As a result, Banuelos might be able to pitch again this season. He is 1-2 with a 2.49 ERA in five games. He has struck out 16 and walked 10 in his 21 2/3 innings. Banuelos sat out 2013 because of Tommy John surgery and the Braves want to limit his innings to 120-130 this year. “He will report to Orlando here in the next few days and calm things down,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. There is no timeline for his return but Gonzalez has been impressed with him so far. “I have loved everything about him,” he said. “The way he’s competed.”

RHP Michael Foltynewicz was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and started Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles. The Braves were forced to make the move because Manny Baneulos (elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Foltynewicz gave up two runs on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over six innings against Baltimore. It was his first start since June 24, when he allowed six runs (five earned) and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings against the Mets. “He pitched great,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He threw some split-fingers that we wanted him to go down to the minor leagues and work on. You saw some of it there at tonight’s game. He pitched terrific. He really did.”

LHP Josh Outman, on the disabled list all season due to thoracic outlet syndrome, moved his rehab to Double-A Mississippi on Wednesday. He gave up three runs (one earned) in one inning. In eight rehab games this month, he is 0-1 with a 1.17 ERA.