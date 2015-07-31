RHP Williams Perez, on the disabled list since June 27 with a bruised left foot, will be activated in time for a start Friday against the Phillies. A corresponding roster move will be announced before the game. Perez went 4-0 with a 2.88 ERA in 11 games (eight starts) before being struck on the foot by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison.

INF Hector Olivera is regarded as the Braves’ key acquisition in the three-team, 13-player trade that was consummated Thursday.

RHP Jake Brigham went 3-0 with a 5.00 ERA in four games at Triple-A Gwinnett before he was recalled Thursday. Brigham, 0-1 with a 5.59 ERA in five games with the parent club earlier this season, retired the only hitter he faced Thursday.

RHP Zack Bird, acquired from the Dodgers in a three-team, 13-player trade Thursday, went 5-7 with a 4.75 ERA in 19 games for Class A Rancho Cucamonga, 17 of them starts. He fanned 95 in 89 innings while walking 48.

LHP Matt Marksberry was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was 0-0 with one save and a 2.61 ERA in 11 games. Earlier this year, he went 3-1 with two saves and a 2.78 ERA at Class A Carolina. “The game reports have been outstanding, every time, and he’s flown through the minor leagues this year,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Here’s a chance, he gets to help a major league club and see what happens.”

RHP Ryan Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. He went 3-1 with a 1.25 ERA in 17 Triple-A games this year, and he was 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in three games with Atlanta earlier this season.

LHP Paco Rodriguez, acquired from the Dodgers in a three-team, 13-player trade Thursday, was placed on the disabled list May 31 with a strained left elbow, then moved to the 60-day DL on July 6 after making four rehab appearances. “This is a guy that had some bone chips in there that our guys weren’t crazy about,” Atlanta GM John Hart said. “We’re expecting him back before the end of the year. This is a young player who’s a good left-on-left matchup guy. And we’ll roll the dice a little bit with Paco.”