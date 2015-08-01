LHP Williams Perez, who was activated from the disabled list before Friday night’s game against Philadelphia, suffered his first career loss in a 9-3 defeat at the hands of the Phillies. Perez, who was 4-0 with a 2.88 ERA in 11 games (eight starts) on the season, was pulled after 4 1/3 innings, giving up giving up nine runs (all earned) on nine hits. “The first inning, right off the get-go, his sinker wasn’t sinking, it was kind of moving laterally,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “And they took advantage of it early in counts.”

1B Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run against Philadelphia in a 9-3 loss on Friday night, improving his average to .288 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs on the season. It was also the 100th career home run for Freeman, who hit his first career home run in the same ballpark on September 21, 2010 off Roy Halladay.

RHP Ryan Kelly was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for LHP Williams Perez, one day after he was called up following a three-team, 13-player trade on Thursday.

RHP Matt Wisler, Saturday’s projected starter at Philadelphia, will be making his eighth career start as he looks to improve upon his 5-1 record and 3.43 ERA. The 22-year-old starter, a seventh-round draft pick back in 2011, hasn’t lost a game since June 25, a span of five starts; in July, he went 4-0 with a 3.30 ERA, with 24 strikeouts and 12 walks in 30 innings.