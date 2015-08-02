RHP Julio Teheran, Sunday’s starter, has dropped his last two starts, going four innings and allowing five runs while losing to Baltimore most recently. He went seven innings without allowing an earned run in a victory over the Phillies earlier this season. In his career, he has gone 4-3 with a 2.56 ERA against Philadelphia.

RHP Julio Teheran, who starts Sunday against the Phillies, has dropped his last two starts, going four innings and allowing five runs while losing to Baltimore most recently. He went seven innings without allowing an earned run in a victory over the Phillies earlier this season and in his career has gone 4-3 with a 2.56 ERA against Philadelphia.

RHP Matt Wisler saw a four-game winning streak end in a 12-2 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday night. Wisler, who hadn’t lost since June 25 at Washington, surrendered seven runs and eight hits while striking out three and walking one. Staked to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, he allowed a run in the bottom of the inning, then saw Cameron Rupp hit a hanging slider for a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fourth. “It stayed up and he put a pretty good swing on it,” Wisler said. “I need to pitch better than that. The three-run homer just can’t happen.” Manager Fredi Gonzalez is not concerned about the 22-year-old. “He made a couple of mistakes,” Gonzalez said.“It’s all about growing pains with a young pitcher. Sometimes they have two to three good outings and then struggle a little. It’s just one of those days. He’ll go back and get ready to get the ball and get back on track.”

RHP David Aardsma saw a string of eight straight scoreless appearances come to a screeching halt Saturday night when he allowed five runs in an inning against Philadelphia, including a three-run homer by Freddy Galvis. It was all part of another frustrating night for the Braves, who have dropped six straight, their longest losing streak of the season, and nine of 10. “Losses like this,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said, “are not good for anybody.”

C A.J. Pierzynski went 1-for-4 on Saturday night against the Phillies and has hit safely in eight straight games, batting at a .419 clip during that stretch. Pierzynski, whose 1,832 games behind the plate are most among active major leaguers, had an opportunity to stop the bleeding in Philadelphia’s two-run fifth inning but was unable to hold onto a throw home from left fielder Eury Perez, allowing Ryan Howard to score from second on Domonic Brown’s single.

RF Nick Markakis homered on the second pitch of Saturday night’s loss to Philadelphia, an 0-1 fastball from Phillies rookie right-hander Aaron Nola. It was the third leadoff homer of his career and his first of the season. Markakis, who has hit safely in nine straight games, batted atop the order for the sixth straight game after not hitting there since May 13. Overall, he is batting .289 in 24 games from the leadoff spot.