RHP Julio Teheran was just 1-5 on the road with a 7.24 ERA heading into Sunday’s game before allowing just two runs on eight hits in seven innings to pick up that elusive second road win and his seventh of the season. He struck out seven batters, walked one and recorded three straight outs in the bottom of the seventh after allowing consecutive singles to Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp and pinch hitter Jeff Francoeur to start the inning.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz, a rookie, will get the start Monday against the Giants, taking a 3-3 record and a 5.04 ERA to the mound. Originally selected by the Houston Astros in the first round of the 2010 draft, the right-hander came to the Braves in a January offseason trade that sent Evan Gattis to the Astros.

2B Jace Peterson, who came into the game hitting just .239, provided the game’s big blow with a three-run home run to right on a 2-0 pitch that put the Braves ahead to stay at 4-1 Sunday. He went 3-for-4, getting things going with a bunt single, and bumped his average up to .245. “I knew I got it,” Peterson said of his three-run homer off Phillies starter Adam Morgan. “A 2-0 pitch, I was looking heater, he gave it to me and I was able to put a pretty good swing on it.”

SS Daniel Castro started in place of an injured Andrelton Simmons, who sprained his right thumb Saturday night. The 22-year-old rookie went 1-for-4, hustling to get a two-out double in the second inning. He also helped turn a double play in the eighth inning. “He’s a pretty solid player,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said, “and we’ve got to get a chance to see him play here a little bit, but he’s a nice player to have. ... He’s got a nice clock, he makes all the routine plays, and that’s what you want to see when you come up here to the big leagues.”