1B Freddie Freeman went on the disabled list with a strained right oblique he sustained Monday against the Giants.

RHP Ryan Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the roster spot of injured RHP Jason Frasor. Kelly had no decisions and a 6.75 ERA in three relief appearances for Atlanta earlier this season. He had 18 saves, a 4-2 record and a 0.87 ERA in a combined 35 relief appearances in Double-A and Triple-A.

1B/OF Joey Terdoslavich was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the roster spot of injured 1B Freddie Freeman. Terdoslavich hit .147 with one homer and one RBI in 19 games for Atlanta earlier this season.

SS Andrelton Simmons has a bone bruise on his right thumb sustained while trying to make a diving catch during Saturday’s loss to the Phillies. An MRI revealed no fracture or other significant damage. He isn’t expected back until at least the weekend, but he was not placed on the disabled list.

RHP Jason Frasor went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2 due to a right shoulder strain. Signed as a free agent last month after he was released by the Royals, Frasor has a 0.00 ERA in six appearances for Atlanta.