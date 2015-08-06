RHP Williams Perez, who won his first four decisions, has allowed 19 hits and 14 earned runs in two starts since coming off a stint on the disabled list with a left foot contusion after being hit by a line drive. The rookie gave up six runs (five earned) in six innings against the Giants on Wednesday. His ERA, which was 2.14 before the injury, is now 4.48.

SS Elmer Reyes, on the restricted list with Triple-A Gwinnett, was released by the Braves on Wednesday. He had been suspended since his arrest in late May on rape charges in Columbus, Ohio, during a Gwinnett road trip. Reyes, 24, was optioned to the minors during spring training.

SS Daniel Castro got his fourth straight start on Wednesday as Andrelton Simmons remained sidelined because of a bone bruise in his right thumb. Simmons, who isn’t expected back before the weekend, was hurt on a dive at Philadelphia on Saturday. Castro was 0-for-5 after going 4-for-9 in the first two games of the Giants series.

RF Nick Markakis singled leading off the Braves first on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games and then added a double in the sixth inning. He finished 2-for-4 and is hitting .340 (18-for-53) during the stretch. It is the longest hitting streak by a Braves since A.J. Pierzynski started the year by hitting in 13 straight games.