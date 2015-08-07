RHP Julio Teheran, who starts Friday against Miami, is coming off a seven-inning stint at Philadelphia in which he allowed two runs and earned his first win since July 3. Teheran is 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA against the Marlins in two starts this year, beating them 2-1 on April 6. In 10 career starts against Miami, he is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA.

RHP Matt Wisler allowed five runs on nine hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. It was the second time he allowed nine hits this year. He gave up two runs in the first inning, and he has allowed a combined seven runs in the first inning of his nine starts.

2B Jace Peterson doubled to lead off the game Thursday, extending his hitting streak to five games. Peterson went 2-for-5 and scored two runs.

SS Daniel Castro went 3-for-4 Thursday, making him 7-for-17 on the current homestand. Castro scored twice, including the winning run in the eighth inning.

C A.J. Pierzynski extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a double Thursday. Earlier this season, he had a 13-game streak, making him one of eight players to have two hitting streaks of at least 11 games this season. Pierzynski lifted his batting average to .302.

OF Nick Markakis extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double Thursday. That matches the longest streak on the team this year. It is the second-longest active hitting streak in the major leagues. Markakis also had a sacrifice fly and drove in three runs.